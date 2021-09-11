Pet of the Week: Persephone

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Persephone.

Persephone is a sweet and shy girl.

She is approximately 1.5-years-old. She was born feral and went through obvious hardships we’ll never know.

Persephone is good with other dogs. She will take a little longer than most to warm up to humans.

But she is the sweetest baby when she does.

Persephone is a quiet dog but will tip toe right into your lap for food.

She can walk on a leash but is still scared a bit, so a fenced yard would do her best.

She is housebroken and has no issues with a crate.

She loves toys and chews. But Persephone is still a little apprehensive of car rides.

She would do best in a quieter, more patient home.

Persephone is spayed, heart-worm negative and up-to-date on her shots.

If you are interested in Persephone or any of the other available animals at Saving the Animals Together, please visit their website here.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.