Tennessee sees chronic wasting disease in deer in 9th county

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a ninth county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says tests confirmed the condition in Henry County in a 3 1/2-year-old doe that was thin and exhibiting strange behavior.

The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, Shelby and Tipton counties.

It has been found within 10 miles of another five counties considered high-risk.

Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement.

The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

