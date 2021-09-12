Tennessee state senator set to face trial on theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator is set to go on trial on charges that she stole more than $600,000 in federal funds.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the federal trial of state Sen. Katrina Robinson. Robinson is accused of stealing funds from federal grants slated for The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in health care.

Prosecutors say she used the money to pay for her wedding and honeymoon.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

The Memphis Democrat was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

For more on this story click here.