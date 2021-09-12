Tropical Storm Nicholas And The Week Ahead

Weather Update – Saturday, Sept 12 – 9:37 p.m.

A stagnate weather pattern continues with high pressure locked in over the Carolinas with a strong ridge back over the midsouth. Meanwhile, a slow moving cold front is located to our north and slowly set to move our direction stalling just to our north mid week. Another feature we are carefully watching is Tropical Storm Nicholas which is moving is crawling along at 2 mph off the Mexican coast this evening. Models are suggesting that it will likely become a strong tropical storm before making landfall south of Houston Texas sometime tuesday morning. Some of the remnants of the tropical storm likely to drift our way mid week.

TONIGHT:

Slightly more humid overnight with patchy areas of fog late. Winds will be light and out of the south around 2-5 mph. Overnight lows around 65 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny with light south winds and highs 85-87. Patchy clouds developing late day.

THIS WEEK AHEAD:

Warmer and more humid air will continue to pump in around high pressure to our east. A cold front will drift southeast and stall just north by around Tuesday. Temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 80’s with slightly warmer and more humid mornings ahead. Tropical Storm Nicholas will move our way but mainly as just some leftover moisture along and mainly south of the area. We should however, see some enhanced rain chances on the northern end of the system over our area by as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Lingering scattered showers lingering into the end of the week.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Nicholas which is moving is crawling along at 2 mph off the Mexican coast this evening. Models are suggesting that it will likely become a strong tropical storm before making landfall south of Houston Texas sometime tuesday morning. Some of the remnants of the tropical storm likely to drift our way mid week. We are monitoring closely but other than an enhanced chance of showers and scattered storms, most of the rain should be south.

Most models are taking the remnants of Nicholas just to our south by as early as Tuesday.



We can now check mark another name off the list has Nicholas has officially been named. We are in the peak of hurricane season and still have a way to go.

Persons traveling near the Texas coast or Louisiana should monitor closely ahead. At this time due to the slowing down over warm waters, tropical storm Nicholas is forecast to strengthen to a high end tropical storm or more by Monday afternoon.

We will continue to update on the potential for rain mid week and the latest forecast here on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

