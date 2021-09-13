Mugshots : Madison County : 09/10/21 – 09/13/21

1/44 Alphonso Fields Alphonso Fields: Contempt of court

2/44 Antonio Champion Antonio Champion: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

3/44 Bobby Gaskins Bobby Gaskins: DUI, violation of parole, driving on a revoked/suspended license

4/44 Bruce Biggs Bruce Biggs: Simple domestic assault

5/44 Cesar Gonzales Cesar Gonzales: DUI



6/44 Charles Harris Charles Harris: Schedule VI drug violations

7/44 Christal Hughes Christal Hughes: DUI

8/44 Cortney Bennett Cortney Bennett: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/44 David Bradley David Bradley: Simple domestic assault

10/44 Deanne Taylor Deanne Taylor: Failure to appear



11/44 Deborah Brown Deborah Brown: Failure to appear

12/44 Destiny Kincaid Destiny Kincaid: Simple possession/casual exchange

13/44 Dontrevius Murphy Dontrevius Murphy: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/44 Dwayne Washington Dwayne Washington: Disorderly conduct

15/44 Emily Kirk Emily Kirk: Failure to appear



16/44 Eric Jines Eric Jines: Failure to appear

17/44 Erik Cadoso Erik Cadoso: Driving while unlicensed

18/44 Gary McNeal Gary McNeal: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

19/44 Jada Murphy Jada Murphy: Simple domestic assault

20/44 Jadan Bills Jadan Bills: Alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in a penal institution



21/44 Jaylon Sanders Jaylon Sanders: Theft under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/44 Jeremy Williams Jeremy Williams: Failure to appear

23/44 Jimmy Acuff Jimmy Acuff: Theft under $999, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

24/44 Johnathan Willis Johnathan Willis: Violation of community corrections

25/44 Kelvin Dorsey Kelvin Dorsey: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



26/44 Lee Todd Lee Todd: Criminal trespass

27/44 Lonnie Thompson Lonnie Thompson: Aggravated assault

28/44 Malik Johnson Malik Johnson: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

29/44 Maonqua Mosley Maonqua Mosley: Aggravated child abuse/neglect, Reckless endangerment, DUI

30/44 Marco Standifer Marco Standifer: Aggravated domestic assault



31/44 Maritza Duran Maritza Duran: False imprisonment, assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, reisting stop/arrest

32/44 Max Wade Max Wade: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

33/44 Natasha Thomas Natasha Thomas: Aggravated assault

34/44 Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/44 Ontaro Dinwiddie Ontaro Dinwiddie: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



36/44 Phillip Chromizky Phillip Chromizky: Violation of probation

37/44 Robert Rednour Robert Rednour: Simple domestic assault

38/44 Rodricus Morrow Rodricus Morrow: Aggravated assault

39/44 Steven Yarbrough Steven Yarbrough: DUI

40/44 Stevie Hopkins Stevie Hopkins: Public intoxication



41/44 Terry Jones Terry Jones: Disorderly conduct

42/44 Tony Thomas Tony Thomas: Aggravated assault

43/44 Tonya Lane Tonya Lane: Violation of community corrections

44/44 Tyrone McCurdy Tyrone McCurdy: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.