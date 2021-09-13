Mugshots : Madison County : 09/10/21 – 09/13/21 September 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/44Alphonso Fields Alphonso Fields: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Antonio Champion Antonio Champion: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Bobby Gaskins Bobby Gaskins: DUI, violation of parole, driving on a revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Bruce Biggs Bruce Biggs: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Cesar Gonzales Cesar Gonzales: DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Charles Harris Charles Harris: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Christal Hughes Christal Hughes: DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Cortney Bennett Cortney Bennett: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44David Bradley David Bradley: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Deanne Taylor Deanne Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Deborah Brown Deborah Brown: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Destiny Kincaid Destiny Kincaid: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Dontrevius Murphy Dontrevius Murphy: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Dwayne Washington Dwayne Washington: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Emily Kirk Emily Kirk: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Eric Jines Eric Jines: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Erik Cadoso Erik Cadoso: Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44Gary McNeal Gary McNeal: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Jada Murphy Jada Murphy: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Jadan Bills Jadan Bills: Alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in a penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Jaylon Sanders Jaylon Sanders: Theft under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Jeremy Williams Jeremy Williams: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Jimmy Acuff Jimmy Acuff: Theft under $999, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Johnathan Willis Johnathan Willis: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Kelvin Dorsey Kelvin Dorsey: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Lee Todd Lee Todd: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Lonnie Thompson Lonnie Thompson: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Malik Johnson Malik Johnson: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Maonqua Mosley Maonqua Mosley: Aggravated child abuse/neglect, Reckless endangerment, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Marco Standifer Marco Standifer: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Maritza Duran Maritza Duran: False imprisonment, assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, reisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Max Wade Max Wade: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Natasha Thomas Natasha Thomas: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Ontaro Dinwiddie Ontaro Dinwiddie: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Phillip Chromizky Phillip Chromizky: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Robert Rednour Robert Rednour: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Rodricus Morrow Rodricus Morrow: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Steven Yarbrough Steven Yarbrough: DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Stevie Hopkins Stevie Hopkins: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Terry Jones Terry Jones: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Tony Thomas Tony Thomas: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Tonya Lane Tonya Lane: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Tyrone McCurdy Tyrone McCurdy: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter