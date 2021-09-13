Tropical Storm Nicholas Bringing Showers to the Region

Weather Update – Monday, September 13 – 7:00 AM

TODAY

We are starting off with lows in the lower 60’s, but we will quickly be warming up today. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Today’s conditions will remain very similar to the past few days before seeing some changes this week. Clouds should continue to clear this afternoon leaving mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows should drop into the upper 60’s once again with clouds really moving in during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

After many days without rain, showers return on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Clouds will begin to move in during the morning with showers approaching towards the afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s. Showers should remain very scattered and light for the most part on Tuesday but tapering off by the evening. Lows should drop into the upper 60’s with rain returning early Wednesday morning.

The main bulk of the rain should return on Wednesday. Starting early in the morning, highs should only reach into the lower 80’s with lows dropping into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Right now, the only concerns are half an inch to an inch of rainfall accumulation.

THIS WEEK:

Showers should continue well into Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s once again. Lows should drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Rain chances should become more scattered overnight and lasting into Friday. Scattered storms with highs in the mid 80’s are expected. Showers really taper off Friday evening with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. This weekend looks warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s.

