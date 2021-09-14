Funeral service for Brenda Pearlene Akines, age 67, will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Whitehall Pentecostal Church in Medon, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Akines died Monday, September 6, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Akines will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

