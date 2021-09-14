Union City students recreate Boston Tea Party

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City students recreated one of America’s most notable moments: The Boston Tea Party.

A news release from the school system says Corey Anne France’s fourth grade class reenacted the 1773 event while studying the American Revolution.

The students wore feather headbands, and found a ship — or gazebo — on the school’s campus.

The students yelled the famous lines “No taxation without representation” while throwing the tea off the “ship.”

“I’ve always heard stories of Marty Sisco teaching history while standing on top of his desk,” France said of the former Union City educator and boys’ basketball coach, who is her step-grandfather. “His students still remember his lessons many years later. I just thought if I could make this lesson fun, the students would retain the information and maybe tell my grandchildren a story about me.”

