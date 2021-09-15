Buel Austin “Buddy” Carroll, Jr., age 80, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Buddy was born February 23, 1941 in Dresden, Tennessee, the son of the late Buel Austin Carroll, Sr. and Ludie Virginia Hillard Carroll. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1959, Memphis State University in 1962 and General Motors School in Detroit Michigan. He was the vice president and sales manager at VICO GM Diesel Company in Memphis in earlier years, was the owner and an electrician at C&C Engine Sales and Service in Memphis from 1983 to 1986 and was employed as a generator technician and salesman at Southland/SECO in Memphis from 1986 until his retirement. Buddy was most recently a resident of Bartlett and was a member of Germantown Baptist Church. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed tinkering with generators and mechanical things.

Mr. Carroll is survived by two daughters, Christi Carter (Mark) of Eads, TN and Vicki King (David) of Olive Branch, MS; three sisters, Virginia Powell of Batesville, MS, Catherine Sue Ferguson of Memphis, TN and Charlotte Taylor (Gene) of Bartlett, TN; four grandchildren, Drew Richard (Jessica) of Byhalia, MS, Alan Carter of Tipton County, TN, Taylor Richards of Memphis, TN and Chase Carter of Eads, TN; three great-grandchildren, Braelynn Richards, Coulston Carter and Austin Richards; three nieces, Anita Davis of Batesville, MS, Deidre Taylor-McLeod (Tony) of Greenville, SC and Sherri Cross (Michael) of Cordova, TN; and three nephews, Michael Davis (Tammy) of Batesville, MS, Tony Powell (Betty) of Batesville, MS and Benjamin Ferguson of Tunica, MS.

Funeral Services for Mr. Carroll will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Diann White officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Carroll will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Perry, Alan Carter, Taylor Richards, Michael Davis, Chase Carter and Tony Powell.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.