Rain Clearing out Tonight, but Expected to Return on Friday to West TN!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 14th:

It was a mostly cloudy, gray and gloomy Wednesday across West Tennessee and some showers will linger this evening before clearing out overnight. We should be mostly sunny and dry on Thursday, but some lingering activity from Nicholas could drift through our region on Friday bringing another round of rain. This weekend we should see some lingering showers at times and heavy rain could return early next week. Find out just how warm things are going to get this weekend and find out who is most likely to get rained on during Friday Night Football games across the area coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will clear out some but partly cloudy skies are expected to hang around West Tennessee tonight. Some isolated rain showers and weak storms could also linger in the evening but should also move out overnight. Winds will be calm for the majority of the night and it will be a bit cooler tonight then the previous couple nights. Overnight lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s across our region.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected as we finish the work week. Chances for rain are low but are a bit better on Friday afternoon then on Thursday, but someone could see a shower or two on Thursday as well, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. Highs will reach the mid 80s both days and overnight lows fall down to the mid to upper 60s. The winds will come out of the east on Thursday and back to the southeast on Friday. Neither day will be overly humid, but it will be a bit sticky on times on Friday depending on where the showers show up and when. Most of the Friday Night Football games will be dry but some locations will still be dodging rain showers and maybe some weak storms around kickoff for some of the games in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks warm, a bit humid and filled with partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be less wet then on Sunday, but still some afternoon pop up showers are expected to develop. Highs will reach the mid 80s and lows will down to the mid to upper 60s each morning. The winds are expected to stay out of the southeast and be light in general. Weather forecast models sometimes struggle after a tropical system moves out, so the weekend forecast could change as the time frame gets a little closer. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay on top of the forecast as the week progresses.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs are expected to hang around the mid 80s for the start of next week. Showers are expected to remain in the forecast on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to fall down to the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday nights. Summer officially ends on Wednesday at 2:21 PM CST. Showers could move out for the first day on Fall on Wednesday but confidence in the forecast over 5 days out is low at this time.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

