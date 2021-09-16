Slight Chance Of Showers This Evening

Thursday Forecast Update for September 16th:

A cold front brought a much cooler start today with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s and a dense fog advisory for areas along and north of I-40 this morning until 9 a.m. The front will slowly drift southward today weakening as it does so but enough to keep most of any moisture from Nicholas away from the area today. As the front weakens further and the leftovers from Nicholas spread further north Friday, we’ll see more showers start to work in Friday and again Saturday morning.

TODAY:

**A dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

A mix of sunshine and clouds today with a low rain chance in the afternoon, most will stay dry, High of 84. Light east winds 3-5 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear overnight with patchy areas of fog and overnight lows around 64-66.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances will return on Friday as Nicholas moves further northward bringing back moisture to the area in the form of scattered showers by late morning to early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80’s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks warm, a bit humid and filled with partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be less wet then on Sunday, but still some afternoon pop up showers are expected to develop. Highs will reach the mid 80s and lows will down to the mid to upper 60s each morning. The winds are expected to stay out of the southeast and be light in general. Weather forecast models sometimes struggle after a tropical system moves out, so the weekend forecast could change as the time frame gets a little closer. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay on top of the forecast as the week progresses.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs are expected to hang around the mid 80s for the start of next week. Showers are expected to remain in the forecast on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to fall down to the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday nights. Summer officially ends on Wednesday at 2:21 PM CST. Showers could move out for the first day on Fall on Wednesday but confidence in the forecast over 5 days out is low at this time.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

