Marilyn Mae Cowger Ware

Marilyn Mae Cowger Ware, age 74, resident of Grand Junction, Tennessee, longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of the late Kenneth “Ken” Ware, departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Regional One Health in Memphis.

Marilyn was born August 14, 1947 in Jordan, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Leonard Leon Cowger and Margaret Louise Cowger. She graduated from East Fairmont High School in West Virginia and continued her education at Fairmont State College. She was married March 4, 1967 to Kenneth Ware who preceded her in death on March 31, 2021.

Marilyn was employed as a daycare director for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Grand Junction First Baptist Church. She loved special times with her family and grandchildren. For much of her life she enjoyed working with kids and doing arts and crafts.

Mrs. Ware is survived by her daughter, Kristy Styers (Troy) of Grand Junction, TN; her son, Scott Ware (Emily) of San Jose, CA; and four grandchildren, Benjamin Ware, Caroline Ware, Hannah Styers and Abigail Styers. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn McCune.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Ware will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grand Junction Cemetery with Bro. Troy Styers officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Miracle Redemption Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1081, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.