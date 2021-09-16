Mugshots : Madison County : 09/13/21 – 09/14/21

1/12 Kilzer, Brandon Kilzer, Brandon: Sex offender registry violations

2/12 Lewis, Kanisha Lewis, Kanisha: Failure to appear

3/12 Middlebrooks, Markevious Middlebrooks, Markevious: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 Parker, Theresa Parker, Theresa: Failure to appear, violation of probation

5/12 Pirtle, Coredero Pirtle, Coredero: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/12 Beard, Joshua Beard, Joshua: Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/12 Bradley, David Bradley, David: Violation of order of protection

8/12 Cole, Michael Cole, Michael: Aggravated burglary, violation of probation, failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest

9/12 Douglas, Maxine Douglas, Maxine: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

10/12 Gordon, Quincy Gordon, Quincy: Forgery



11/12 Hines, Tamika Hines, Tamika: Simple domestic assault

12/12 Jamison, Demarcus Jamison, Demarcus: Schedule VI drug violations, DUI, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.