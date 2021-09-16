Nice Tonight, Showers & Storms Likely Friday through Tuesday!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for September 16th:

Tonight will be nice and mild across West Tennessee, but the remnants of Nicholas will linger over the region Friday through Monday keeping showers and weak storms around for most of the forecast. Severe weather is not expected but some heavy rain showers could add to the flooding potential, so be sure to stay weather aware. A cold front is coming next week that will add to the rain and storm chances but also leave some fall like weather behind it. Find out how much rain you might see this weekend and just how cool things are going to get as we start fall in the middle of next week right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight across West Tennessee and rain showers are not expected. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 60s for most of the region. The winds will stay light out of the east and likely become calm as the night goes on and some patchy fog cannot be ruled out again.

FRIDAY:

Highs will reach the low 80s and overnight lows fall down to the mid to upper 60s. The winds will come out of the southeast on Friday and stay out of the east for a few days. It will will be overly humid, but it will be a bit sticky on times on Friday depending on where the showers show up and when. Most of the Friday Night Football games will be dry but some locations will still be dodging rain showers and maybe some weak storms around kickoff for some of the games in West Tennessee. The most likely time for rain on Friday will be from the late morning until the early evening hours. Keep the umbrella handy though as you still might need it for some of the games across the area Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks warm, a bit humid and filled with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to bring some morning and afternoon pop up showers and some weak storms expected to develop. Highs will reach the low 80s and lows will down to the mid to upper 60s each morning. The winds are expected to stay out of the east or southeast and be light in general. Sunday also appears to bring another round of showers and weak storms in the morning and afternoon hours. Chances for rain sit around 60% for both Saturday and Sunday with some locations picking up 1-2″ of total rain over the weekend. Weather forecast models sometimes struggle after a tropical system moves out, so the weekend forecast could change as the time frame gets a little closer. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay on top of the forecast as the week progresses.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs are expected to hang around the low 80s for the start of next week. Showers are expected to remain in the forecast on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes by. Overnight lows are expected to fall down to the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Summer officially ends on Wednesday at 2:21 PM CST. Showers should move out for the first day on Fall on Wednesday but confidence in the forecast over 5 days out is low at this time. The first couple days of fall could be some of the coolest weather we have had in months. Models are trending towards lows down in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s on both Wednesday and Thursday. Both days though should see plenty of sunshine.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13