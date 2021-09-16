Scottie Rainey

| of Henry, TN
|57
|His residence
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|1:00 P.M. Saturday
|West Wood Pentecostal Church of God, 1788 W. Wood St., Paris, TN 38242
|Terry Kesley and Joe Page
|West Wood Pentecostal Church Cemetery
|4:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the church and again after 10 AM Saturday until service
|October 5, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
|Ray Taylor, Aaron Forrest, Jason Rice, Will Forrest, Jason Gamlin, Tim Forrest, Terry Rainey and Tommy Kesley
|Bobby Rainey and Mary Inez Fletcher Scott Rainey, both preceded
|Cindy Offord Rainey of Henry, TN; Married: June 11, 1983
|Elizabeth (Aaron) Harper of Greenfield, TN
|Aaron Scott and Ethan William Harper
|Keaby Rainey Braswell, preceded January 2, 2018
|Jeff Rainey, preceded June 7, 2016
|Nieces and nephews: Terry Joe Rainey, Linda Gamlin, Lisa Rice, Shannon Mills, and Jonathon Brown.
|Mr. Rainey was a longtime active member of Westwood Pentecostal Church of God. He worked as a mechanic supervisor and a CDL instructor for the State of Tennessee. Scottie really enjoyed music and playing in the band Victory’s Voice, playing many benefits and at churches. He passed his GED in 2013 and received a certificate for earning the highest score in history.