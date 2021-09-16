Scottie Rainey

WBBJ Staff,
Rainey Scottie 3 of Henry, TN
57
His residence
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
1:00 P.M. Saturday
West Wood Pentecostal Church of God, 1788 W. Wood St., Paris, TN 38242
Terry Kesley and Joe Page
West Wood Pentecostal Church Cemetery
4:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the church and again after 10 AM Saturday until service
October 5, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
Ray Taylor, Aaron Forrest, Jason Rice, Will Forrest, Jason Gamlin, Tim Forrest, Terry Rainey and Tommy Kesley
Bobby Rainey and Mary Inez Fletcher Scott Rainey, both preceded
Cindy Offord Rainey of Henry, TN; Married: June 11, 1983
Elizabeth (Aaron) Harper of Greenfield, TN
Aaron Scott and Ethan William Harper
Keaby Rainey Braswell, preceded January 2, 2018
Jeff Rainey, preceded June 7, 2016
Nieces and nephews: Terry Joe Rainey, Linda Gamlin, Lisa Rice, Shannon Mills, and Jonathon Brown.
Mr. Rainey was a longtime active member of Westwood Pentecostal Church of God. He worked as a mechanic supervisor and a CDL instructor for the State of Tennessee. Scottie really enjoyed music and playing in the band Victory’s Voice, playing many benefits and at churches. He passed his GED in 2013 and received a certificate for earning the highest score in history.
