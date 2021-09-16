U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for second-degree murder

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested in Union City.

The Marshals Service says Julius Lamar Thompson, 19, was wanted for an alleged involvement in a shooting on Sept 11, which led to the death of Tarius Lewis.

The Marshals Service says Thompson surrendered to agents around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

“A fugitive investigation that results in a safe surrender is always the desired outcome of the Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

The Marshals Service says he is being held at the Obion County Sheriff’s Department.

You can find more local crime stories here.