Bell ringing marks anniversary of U.S. Constitution signing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is ringing bells for a historic anniversary.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution group met with local leaders at City Hall to celebrate a special day.

“Today is the 234th anniversary of the singing of the United States Constitution. We are ringing bells today in honor of that at 3:00 Central Time. 4:00 Eastern is the exact time that the bells rang in 1787,” said Beth Bates, Chapter Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

They are doing more than just celebrating the signing of the Constitution.

“We are celebrating our freedom not only by ringing bells, but also by reading the Bill of Rights, which actually came a few years later. Plus the 19th Amendment, which recognized women and the right to vote as well,” Bates said.

For Bates, the Constitution is very important.

“It’s almost sacred to me. I’m a lawyer by trade, I know how important our Constitution is for our rights,” Bates said.

A proclamation was signed to declare Sept. 17 as Bells Across America Day, and bates says it’s important to remember the importance of having a Constitution.

“We don’t have a dictator, we don’t have a king, we have an elected government, and it doesn’t hurt to be reminded of that,” Bates said.

Celebration for the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial are taking place this year and will continue until 2022.

