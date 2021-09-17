Carl Jordan Smith, age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Mary Dempsey Smith, departed this life Thursday morning, September 16, 2021 at his home.

Carl was born November 24, 1926 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Claude Smith and Bertha Hampton Smith. He graduated from Fayette County High School and served his country in the United States Navy from November 15, 1944 until July 16, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area and was employed in the family grocery store and Hart’s Bread. He later retired after 32 years with the United States Postal Service and owned Smith Quick Service with his brother, Franklin.

Carl was married December 26, 1979 to the former Mary Dempsey and enjoyed golfing, fishing, working in his yard and cooking out. He was a lifetime member of Somerville First United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Mary Dempsey Smith of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Sarah Fowler (Dan) of Knoxville, TN, Becky Nelson (Jay) of Salem, AR and Melodie Voyles of Somerville, TN; two sons, Ray Smith (Marie) of Franklin, TN and Robert P. “Bubba” Smith (Kathy) of Byhalia, MS; his brother, Franklin Smith (Barbara Jean) of Oakland, TN; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Smith and his granddaughter, Jerrie Taylor.

Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville and Rev. Brent Porterfield, pastor of Somerville First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Smith will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Scott Easley, Ben Dennie, Willie Jeff Wiles, Jimmy Smith and Brooks Holcomb.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

