Katie Le’Sha Fields, age 32, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Monday evening, August 16, 2021 at her home.

Katie was born August 23, 1988 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the daughter of Tammi Gail Bateman Harper and the late Michael “Harpo” Harper. She graduated from Kennesaw High School in Kennesaw, Georgia and had been a resident of Oakland since 2011. Katie attended Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville and was employed as a waitress. She was a Co-Ed National Champion Cheerleader while in high school.

Katie is survived by her mother, Tammi Bateman Harper of Oakland, TN; two brothers, Bryce Harrison Harper of Oakland, TN and Bryan Harper (Heather) of Collierville, TN; her maternal grandmother, Erma Bateman of Paragould, AR; her paternal grandparents, Shirley and Dan Jackson of Newnan, GA; her aunts and uncles, “Uncle Bat” Gary Bateman of Paragould, AR, Terri and Travis Lawrence of Conway, AR and Larry and Stacey Bateman of Waynesville, MO; her niece, Addison Harper; her nephew, Ty Harper; and several loving cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Fields and her grandfather, Harrison Bateman.

The family will have a service at a later date.

