New Jackson Central-Merry to open Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new and improved Jackson Central-Merry will see students roaming the halls starting Monday morning.

Tina Mercer with Crocker Construction says this project has been three years in the making. And finally, the finished project is here.

“We had individuals from the community that really wanted to see this come together and wanted to see this historical school reopen and be another key piece in the community,” Mercer said.

JCM has been apart of Jackson history since the 1970s, but shut down in 2016.

After months of construction, JCM is opening its doors to students for a new journey.

“Students will kick off their new school year on Monday, Sept. 25 at regular school time. Doors open at 6:45. We are so excited to be here,” said Ramonica Dorsey,

The new building will house grades 6th through 11th.

Middle School Principal Dr. Kerrianne Breeden says they have been helping students get acquainted with their new home this week.

“We made our orientation week into a field trip. Students came here to campus, spent the day on tours. They had lunch here and went through the rotation of their classes,” Breeden said.

Instructional Coach Theresa Yenawine says she can’t wait for both students and teachers to experience this new journey. And she hopes it continues to bring out the best in academics.

“Just the physicality of the building tells our students we want the best for you, we are here for you, we are going to give it our best, and give you our best,” Yenawine said.

Mercer added pictures to the walls in the lobby of each decade since the start of the school.

She says she wanted to honor the legacy of those in that were impacted by JCM.

“It’s not just a school. It is a way of life for a lot of people who have had generations and generations come through here. It was really important to bring that history back,” Mercer said.

The building has new rooms for students, including up-to-date technology for STEM and art classes.

Mercer says they are waiting on a few pieces of furniture and special alumni panels of past student success stories to finish.