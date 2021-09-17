The Midsouth just lost a great son. Our family’s heart is broken by the passing of Stephen Acuff, 61 of Rossville, Tennessee on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

He was a great friend to many in West Tennessee and the Memphis area; Little Rock, Arkansas; and the Bootheel of Southeast Missouri.

Born in Millington, Tennessee on February 10, 1960 to Rev. Joe Acuff and Martha Stewart Acuff, Steve grew up to become a union carpenter, construction manager, and manufacturers representative for high tech electrical and cellular components.

Steve centered his life around his wife Barbara, his daughter Lexie and son Zak. He loved to play golf and work in wood in his home workshop.

Golf was a passion for Steve which he shared with his family, especially his son Zak. Steve was proud to be a volunteer and mentor at First Tee in Little Rock, Arkansas. He never met a child without giving him or her a golf club made and tailored by Steve’s own hands.

His lived values of love for his family, friends and humanity; his humility and strength came from his deep lifelong faith. Steve loved southern gospel music his whole life, often listening late into the night.

Steve never met a stranger. He was a giving friend to everyone who needed a hand without regard to social class, race or ethnicity.

Toward the end of his life Steve fought through several life threatening afflictions culminating in Covid infection despite being fully vaccinated.

Our family thanks the heroines and heroes who cared for him at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee. We thank God for Steve’s overflowing love and compassion for all.

For those who want to make a contribution in Steve’s name we suggest his Sunday School’s mission work. Any size donation can be sent to: Cornerstone Sunday School Class Missions, c/o Class Treasurer Danny Reed, 223 Ashley Hall Court, Collierville, Tennessee 38017.

