Fall-Like Weather Returns By the End of the Week

Weather Update – Saturday, September 18 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

We started off our weekend with soggy conditions. Rain continued over most of the day with 0.05″ of rain accumulated in Jackson so far today. Humid and cloudy conditions remained after rain showers began to dissipate. Highs reached into the lower 80’s today but should drop into the upper 60’s tonight. The chance for showers continues this evening that linger into tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

The chance for showers remains on Sunday with an upwards of 0.25″ an inch of rain expected in West Tennessee today. Humid and cloudy conditions continue with showers over most of the day. Highs should reach into the lower 80’s and lows drop into the lower 70’s. The chance for showers decreases overnight but still remains.

THIS WEEK:

On Monday, highs should reach into the lower 80’s with showers continuing over the course of the day. The chance drops to 20% overnight with lows in the upper 60’s. Into Tuesday, Highs still remain in the lower 80’s. Due to a passing cold front, lows should drop into the lower to mid 50’s. The chance for showers continues Tuesday but remains greatest overnight into early Wednesday morning.

After the cold front passes, fall-like temperatures return with a little sunshine. Wednesday, highs should reach into the lower to mid 70’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. Lows should drop into the lower 50’s. Thursday, conditions appear very similar. Highs in the lower 70’s and highs in the upper 40’s are expected. Mostly sunny skies are expected and lasting overnight as well.

This weekend, few clouds return but cooler weather remains. Expect 70’s for high temperatures on Friday. Winds should shift southerly, bringing a little more humidity . Lows should drop into the mid 50’s Friday evening. Into Saturday, a low chance of rain remains with highs in the upper 70’s. Lows should drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Into Sunday, highs should remain in the lower to mid 70’s with partly clear skies.

