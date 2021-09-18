Former “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star sentenced to prison

ATLANTA (AP) – On the TV show “Love & Hip Hop,” he was known as Arkansas Mo.

His real name is Maurice Fayne. But soon, he will be known by a number.

That’s because a federal judge in Atlanta has sentenced Fayne to 17 1/2 years in prison for conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme.

Authorities say he put in a bogus loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help businesses keep employees working during the pandemic.

Prosecutors say instead of using the funds to keep his business afloat, he used it for himself.

They say he paid off past-due child support, bought custom-made jewelry, leased a Rolls Royce – and blew $5 million at a single casino.