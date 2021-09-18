“Jeopardy!” to split host duties through the end of the year

NEW YORK (AP) – Nov. 8 will mark a year since longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died.

And when the one-year mark arrives, the game show still will not have named a full-time replacement for the beloved quizmaster.

Sony Pictures Television says Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, those tuning in tonight will get to see the last day of the hosting reign of the show’s former “permanent” host, Mike Richards.

After getting the full-time gig, he taped a single week of shows before resigning amid controversy over a bunch of disparaging comments he made on a podcast.

He’s since been fired as producer.

To read more on this story click here.