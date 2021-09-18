Jessie Evelyn Milligan, age 91, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late Myrle Milligan, departed this life Thursday morning, September 16, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Jessie was born October 12, 1930 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Irby Lee Skelton and Thelma Beatrice Watkins Skelton. She received her education in Moscow, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of Fayette and Hardeman counties. She was employed at Fayette Manufacturing and retired from The Troxel Company. Following her retirement, she began cleaning the buildings at McKnight Clinic and Whiteville Post Office.

Jessie was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Somerville and was married April 7, 1962 to Myrle Milligan who preceded her in death on July 2, 2002. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed word find puzzles, watching cats and sitting outside and watching The Gaither’s videos.

Mrs. Milligan is survived by her sister, Natalie Dinwiddie (Charles Richard) of Bartlett, TN; her brother, Burnell Skelton (Dell) of Somerville, TN; her daughter-in-law, Luann “Debbie” Nicholas; two grandchildren, Nicholas Milhorn (Kristina) and Kerrie Milhorn; and six great-grandchildren, Zachery, Daniel, Christopher, Malorie, Elizabeth and Saige.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Dale Milhorn who died April 28, 2010; and two brothers, Roger “Pete” Skelton who died March 24, 1950 and Jack Skelton who died in 1987.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Milligan will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Billy Adair officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Milligan will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Keeney, Bradley Young, Zachary Cannon, Shelton Keeney, Mike McCulley, David Dinwiddie and Michael Dinwiddie.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

