LOS ANGELES (AP) – One of the stars of Hollywood’s golden age of musicals has died. Jane Powell was known for her operatic singing voice. A longtime friend says Powell died at her home in Connecticut of natural causes. She was 92.

Powell was paired on screen with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” – and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding.”

For more details on the life and career of Jane Powell click here.