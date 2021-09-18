Pet of the Week: Bella

Today’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Bella.

Bella is approximately 4-years-old. She is up-to-date on her shots, spayed and micro-chipped.

Bella is house trained and crate trained. She is full of life and love.

Sometimes she can be a little moody. She would do best as an only pet and in a home without small children.

A home with older children is fine, if they are accustomed to being around dogs.

Bella is good with kids but can get a little rowdy when she is excited. She does alright with most dogs.

Bella is available for a local adoption only.

If you are interested in Bella or any of the other available animals from Saving the Animals Together, please visit their website here.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.