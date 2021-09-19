Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — A military training jet has crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Authorities say both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a news conference that one pilot’s parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

Lake Worth’s fire chief said the crash could have been much worse.

