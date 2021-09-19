On the Web: National Toy Hall of Fame finalists named

CYBERSPACE (AP) – Remember the 1983 Cabbage Patch Craze?

The forerunner to store stampedes for must-have gifts like Furby’s and Tickle Me Elmo may end up making the doll a Hall of Fame member.

Cabbage Patch Kids are among the playthings being voted on for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Also on the ballot are the Fisher Price Popcorn Popper, the game Battleship and the toy fire engine.

Fans can vote for their choices until next Wednesday. Winners will be inducted Nov. 4.

