US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States began flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that three flights departed San Antonio for Port-au-Prince on Sunday morning and would arrive in the afternoon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years. But they are now are seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up.

Thousands are living under and near a bridge in the Texas border city of Del Rio.

