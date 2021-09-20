Carolyn Brisendine
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Carolyn Brisendine, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|86
|Place of Death:
|Charter Senior Living (Morningside of Paris)
|Date of Death:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Memorial Cemetery with burial to follow
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Trent Bullock
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 13, 1935
|Both Parents Names:
|Pled Wade Brisendine, prec. April 28, 1958 and
Ruby Greer Brisendine, prec. Oct. 8, 1991
|Other Relatives:
|Cousins: Joe Barham and his wife Gina, Goodletsville, Tennessee,
Beth Skelley, Jackson, Tennessee and Larry Jurney, Oklahoma.
Also preceded in death by her dear friend, Charles Orr.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Brisendine graduated from Atkins Porter School and was a 1953 graduate of Grove High School. She attended Christian College and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a teacher of Spanish at both Lee and Atkins Porter Schools and became a longtime fourth grade teacher at A.P. Since she never married and had no children of her own, Carolyn considered her students “her children”.
Carolyn was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where she served as librarian, pianist for Sunday school classes and as a volunteer for Vacation Bible Schools. She also enjoyed the LOL group at the church.
Memorials may be made to: the Pled and Ruby Brisendine Scholarship at Union University or to First Baptist Church in Paris.