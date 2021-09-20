Carolyn Brisendine

Name: City & State Carolyn Brisendine, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 86
Place of Death: Charter Senior Living (Morningside of Paris)
Date of Death: Friday, September 17, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Memorial Cemetery with burial to follow
Minister/Celebrant: Trent Bullock
Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1935
Both Parents Names:  Pled Wade Brisendine, prec. April 28, 1958 and 

Ruby Greer Brisendine, prec. Oct. 8, 1991
Other Relatives:  Cousins: Joe Barham and his wife Gina, Goodletsville, Tennessee, 

Beth Skelley, Jackson, Tennessee and Larry Jurney, Oklahoma. 

Also preceded in death by her dear friend, Charles Orr.
Personal Information: Ms. Brisendine graduated from Atkins Porter School and was a 1953 graduate of Grove High School. She attended Christian College and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a teacher of Spanish at both Lee and Atkins Porter Schools and became a longtime fourth grade teacher at A.P.  Since she never married and had no children of her own, Carolyn considered her students “her children”. 

Carolyn was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where she served as librarian, pianist for Sunday school classes and as a volunteer for Vacation Bible Schools. She also enjoyed the LOL group at the church. 

Memorials may be made to: the Pled and Ruby Brisendine Scholarship at Union University or to First Baptist Church in Paris.

 

