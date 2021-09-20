Cold Front to Bring Showers & Storms Tuesday, Much Cooler Wednesday

A few isolated rain showers and weak storms are still lingering around West Tennessee Monday evening as some leftover moisture from Nicholas is hanging around. A better chance for heavy rain and weak storms will return on Tuesday as a strong cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will drop to the lows 70s for highs and upper 40s for lows behind the front, just in time for the start of fall. Catch all the details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Some isolated rain showers and weak storms will continue this evening across West Tennessee. Some lightning and brief heavy rain will be the main hazards. Severe weather is not expected. Skies will decrease a bit overnight and expect partly cloudy skies will move in and expect calm winds by the morning. The rain should clear out by 10-11 pm across the region. Lows tonight will fall down to around 70°.

TUESDAY:

A fall like cold front will crash through West Tennessee on Tuesday. Rain showers and weak storms are likely as the front come by. Although severe or strong storms cannot be ruled out, they are not expected. Chances for rain sit between 80-90%. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s before the front comes by and expect a stiff northwest breeze behind the front. Lows will drop into the mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

The showers should clear on out in the early morning hours and the skies should be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach far into the 70s and a northwest wind will usher in some cooler air during the day. Shower chances sit around 40% before the sun comes up on Wednesday. Wednesday night should be quite cool with most of the region dropping into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Winds will come out of the north by the evening.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler weather will stick around for the back half of the work week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s and overnight lows will fall down near 50°. Some locations could fall as low as the mid 40s. Rain chances are not in the forecast for Thursday & Friday. Friday night football will be a bit cool, dry and overall, really nice weather for football games. The winds will stay out of the north on Thursday but start to turn back to the southwest by the afternoon on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° this weekend with morning lows starting out in the mid 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

