Eva Inez Williams Lomax Adams, age 75, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of George Adams, departed this life Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at her home.

Inez was born February 9, 1946 in Lucy, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Franklin Williams and Fannie Lucille Owen Williams. She was a member of Somerville Church of Christ and a homemaker. Inez loved being with her family and traveling.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband who she married June 23, 2012, George Adams of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Eva Suzanne Guinn (Jason) of Cookeville, TN; her son, Luther Adrian Lomax, Jr. of Memphis, TN; two stepdaughters, Rita Sewell of Oakland, TN and Georgia German (Steve) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Frances Key of Oakland, TN; her brother, Bobby Williams (Betty) of Collierville, TN; and three grandsons, Jacob Norton, Jeffrey Guinn and Clark Guinn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Mitchell and Dorothy Bagwell; and two brothers, Carl Williams and Eddie Williams.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Adams will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ with Ryan Manning officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery near Stanton, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Adams will be from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

