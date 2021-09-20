Lucille Moore Holley Garner, age 104, resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky and former resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, September 17, 2021 at her home.

Lucille was born January 7, 1917 in Elba, Alabama, the daughter of the late Milton Moore and Nina Lee Bray Moore. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee and enjoyed volunteering at the library and NHC, both in Somerville. She loved gardening and keeping her garden up.

Mrs. Garner is survived by her daughter, Kay Atkinson of Bowling Green, KY; her son, John M. Holley, Sr. (Frances) of Somerville, TN; four grandchildren, Virginia Hughes (Ken) of Collierville, Dana Collier (Donnie) of Mississippi, John M. Holley, Jr. (Christy) of Somerville, TN and David Atkinson (Cassie) of Bowling Green, KY; seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Achord; her son, Donald Holley; her son-in-law, Kendall Atkinson; two sisters, Winnie Dell Britton and Bonnie Oliver; and seven brothers, Fontell Moore, Roy Moore, Eddie B. Moore, Ray Moore, James Moore, Milton Moore, Jr. and George Moore.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Garner will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville. The officiating minister will be Bro. David Peace.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Friends of the Library, 216 W. Market Street, Somerville, TN 38068 (put in the memo line in memory of Lucille Garner) or Caris Hospice, 17410 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.