Milan police to host 5th Citizen’s Police Academy

MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is giving the public an inside look of the task of working in law enforcement.

The Milan Police Department is hosting its 5th annual Citizen’s Police Academy after pausing for a year due to COVID-19.

“It feels great. It’s giving us hope that going forward, as long as we do things as safely as we can do it with the mentality of we want to protect ourselves and everybody else, that this is just another step towards getting back to what we’ve enjoyed doing in the past,” said Lt. Nicholas Glenn, with the Milan Police Department.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a training for the public.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says it gives them a better understanding of the day-to-day life of law enforcement.

“It kind of gives them an understanding and allows them to see first hand how difficult being a police officer can be, and how the decisions they make and some of the things that we do, how we come to be, where we are at,” Sellers said.

Throughout the course of the classes, participants learn a wide variety of things officers go through.

“We may have the students doing traffic stops to show them how fast things can go south,” Sellers said.

“All the way down to what type of gear that we wear on our uniform, what type of vehicles we drive, how our gear is set up inside of the vehicle and also learn a new respect for what we do day in and day out,” Glenn said.

Glenn says at the end of it all, most participants have developed a whole different mind set than what they came in with.

“‘Wow. I had no idea what you all go through as officers on a day to day basis.’ All the way down to, ‘Now I understand. Now I get why you do what you do,'” Glenn said.

Registration for this year’s classes are full.

For information on how to apply for the 2022 Citizens Police Academy, click here.

You can find more news with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.