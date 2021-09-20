More Tropical Downpours

Weather Update: Monday. September 20 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another warm and humid start to the day with temps hovering in the low 70s. There have been a few sprinkles this morning. However, more concentrated showers and storms are expected by late morning, and certainly this afternoon. Heavy tropical downpours will be possible with those showers. There is a Flash Flood Watch that remain in place as a result of the expected storms and heavy rain. Timing is a bit tough for any one location again today, but generally be on the outlook through the afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell