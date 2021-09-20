RIFA breaks ground in new project

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit broke ground on Monday.

1/3

2/3

3/3





RIFA unveiled the lot where their new warehouse space will be built.

RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman says the almost 10,000 square foot building will be used to continue growing ministries, to increase capacity in fighting hunger in the community.

Tillman says this is phase one of a two phase project.

Along with the new warehouse, the nonprofit will increase the square footage of its thrift store, and additional offices will be added to their administrative area.

“This is a very exciting time for us. This is something we’ve been talking about for several years now, and for it to actually be a reality is very exciting for us,” Tillman said.

Tillman says depending on the weather, the new warehouse is expected to be completed within six to nine months.

You can find more local news with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.