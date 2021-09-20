Tennessee distributes $4M in historic development grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has granted more than $4 million in grants to help fund historic renovation and preservation projects across the state.

According to a news release, the Tennessee General Assembly approved allocating the funding earlier this year.

The funding is designed to encourage investments in buildings that are significant to a community’s history and to prevent them from sitting idle.

Under the program, the grants provide 30% of the rehabilitation funding up to $300,000.