Barbara German McCullough, age 78, resident of Brownsville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Barbara was born August 22, 1943, the daughter of the late William David “Buddy” German and Elizabeth “Lizzy” German. She owned a house cleaning service for many years. Barbara enjoyed her cats, housekeeping, and gardening.

Mrs. McCullough is survived by three daughters, Connie Smith Stone, Dianne Smith Carpenter and Stacey Smith Canady; her son, James Thomas “Bubba” Smith; two sisters, Brenda Henley of Somerville, TN and Janis Doering of Charlotte, NC; her significant other, Billy Tippett; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her six brothers, J.W. German, Marvin German, Carl German, Robert Earl German, Winston German and David German.

Graveside Services for Mrs. McCullough will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. The officiating minister will be Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.