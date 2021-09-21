Jackson Exchange Club names 2021 Firefighter of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Firefighter of the Year for the City of Jackson was awarded Tuesday.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







The Jackson Exchange Club recognized this year’s firefighter of the year, Robert Johnson.

“It’s an honor to work for the Jackson Fire Department and to be able to give back and do what you do. It’s the greatest job in the world. I can’t ask for anything better,” Johnson said.

Johnson has been a firefighter for the city since June of 2018. He says it was a huge shock to know he was chosen as Firefighter of the Year.

“I had no idea actually. The guys did really good with hiding it from me. I don’t know how long they knew about it, but payback will be good,” Johnson said.

Jackson Fire Department Deputy Chief Don Friddle says it wasn’t a hard choice to choose Johnson for the award.

“He’s just a great guy. He’s always smiling and always willing to go above and beyond. He’s an encourager for others within the department, and he exemplifies what it’s like and what it’s about to be a firefighter,” Friddle said.

This is the second time Jackson Mayor Scott Conger was able to issue a proclamation for a city firefighter. He says it is an honor.

“We have the best fire department, the City of Jackson. They’re the best in the state, and it’s so good to be able to honor them and what they do in the service, the selfless service they provide on a daily basis. This is an opportunity for the community to recognize what they do,” Conger said.

Next year’s Firefighter of the Year will be awarded to a Madison County firefighter.

Last year’s Firefighter of the Year was Gary Moore.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.