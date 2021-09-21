James Robert Sills, age 59, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Bells, TN. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Sills will be conducted on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bells Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Sills was born in Chicago, IL on March 5, 1962, to the late Robert Eugene Sills and Mary Helen Kelley Sills. He worked for many years as a self-employed auto mechanic and had been working for the Commercial Appeal since 2003.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Wendy Sue Karkora Sills of Bells, TN; two sons: Robert Scott Sills (Carolyn Farmer) of Bells, TN, Geoffrey Sills (Linda Potter) of Bells, TN; one daughter: Robin Conner (Daniel Conner) of Gadsden, TN; one sister: Teresa Jerrolds of Adamsville, TN; one stepbrother: Tommy Buford of Memphis, TN; two stepsisters: Dena Tyson of West Memphis, AR and Sandra Powers of Memphis, TN; He leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.