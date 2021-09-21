More Showers And Storms Today

Good Morning West Tennessee: Tuesday, September 21 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a mild start to the morning. Clouds have moved back in as expected. They are actually associated with a weak but present quasi stalled frontal boundary from yesterday. In addition to those clouds, there is also cloudy debris from the ongoing showers and storms that are currently in Arkansas/Missouri this morning. The combination will keep skies mainly gray. This will keep the atmosphere pretty stable through most of the morning and into the afternoon. I cannot completely rule out a few storms, some of which may produce heavy rain this afternoon. However, organized strong to severe weather seems rather unlikely at this time. Temps will take a dive behind the initial front this evening pushing temps back through the low 60s and into the upper 50s by Wednesday morning. There may be a few lingering showers during this time as well.

