Mugshots : Madison County : 09/17/21 – 09/21/21

1/40 Jakob Tweedle Jakob Tweedle: Vandalism, contempt of court

2/40 Alexandria Holmes Alexandria Holmes: Simple domestic assault

3/40 Andrea Marino Andrea Marino: Violation of community corrections

4/40 Arbrianna Turner Arbrianna Turner: Aggravated domestic assault

5/40 Brittney Harris Brittney Harris: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/40 Bruce Biggs Bruce Biggs: Violation of community corrections

7/40 Charmaine Waddell Charmaine Waddell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/40 Christopher Matthews Christopher Matthews: Hold for other agency

9/40 Conregon Whiteside Conregon Whiteside: Public intoxication

10/40 Craig Randaul Craig Randaul: Violation of probation



11/40 Deeuntaye Jackson Deeuntaye Jackson: Simple domestic assault, theft under $999, criminal impersonation, violation of order of protection

12/40 Dennis Schlag Dennis Schlag: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving

13/40 Derice Williams Derice Williams: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law

14/40 Emily Stedman Emily Stedman: Violation of community corrections

15/40 Eric Moore Eric Moore: Criminal trespass



16/40 Grant Montgomery Grant Montgomery: Violation of community corrections

17/40 Jeremy Cannon Jeremy Cannon: Aggravated assault

18/40 John Warlick John Warlick: Open container law

19/40 Kenneth Jones Kenneth Jones: Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/40 Kevin Transou Kevin Transou: Public intoxication



21/40 Kimberly Newsom Kimberly Newsom: Simple domestic assault

22/40 Kylie Allen Kylie Allen: Contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections

23/40 Leonardis Word Leonardis Word: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

24/40 Mario Wilson Mario Wilson: Aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident

25/40 Nicholas Schodenberg Nicholas Schodenberg: Hold for other agency



26/40 Nicholas Shelton Nicholas Shelton: Simple domestic assault

27/40 Patrick Ray Patrick Ray: Aggravated domestic assault

28/40 Ricky Sandles Ricky Sandles: Violation of community corrections

29/40 Robert Kidd Robert Kidd: Evading arrest

30/40 Robyn Painter Robyn Painter: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear



31/40 Rozell Beasley Rozell Beasley: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

32/40 Ryan Vann Ryan Vann: Worthless checks

33/40 Selena Bright Selena Bright: Simple domestic assault

34/40 Shenna Lewis Shenna Lewis: Violation of probation

35/40 Susan Jones Susan Jones: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



36/40 Terrequos Simmons Terrequos Simmons: Reckless endangerment, violation of community corrections, evading arrest

37/40 Travis George Travis George: Failure to appear

38/40 William Crowley William Crowley: Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

39/40 Willie Brown Willie Brown: Violation of probation

40/40 Willie Mae Phillips Willie Mae Phillips: Failure to appear

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/21/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.