Mugshots : Madison County : 09/17/21 – 09/21/21 September 21, 2021

Jakob Tweedle: Vandalism, contempt of court
Alexandria Holmes: Simple domestic assault
Andrea Marino: Violation of community corrections
Arbrianna Turner: Aggravated domestic assault
Brittney Harris: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Bruce Biggs: Violation of community corrections
Charmaine Waddell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
Christopher Matthews: Hold for other agency
Conregon Whiteside: Public intoxication
Craig Randaul: Violation of probation
Deeuntaye Jackson: Simple domestic assault, theft under $999, criminal impersonation, violation of order of protection
Dennis Schlag: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving
Derice Williams: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law
Emily Stedman: Violation of community corrections
Eric Moore: Criminal trespass
Grant Montgomery: Violation of community corrections
Jeremy Cannon: Aggravated assault
John Warlick: Open container law
Kenneth Jones: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Kevin Transou: Public intoxication
Kimberly Newsom: Simple domestic assault
Kylie Allen: Contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections
Leonardis Word: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law
Mario Wilson: Aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident
Nicholas Schodenberg: Hold for other agency
Nicholas Shelton: Simple domestic assault
Patrick Ray: Aggravated domestic assault
Ricky Sandles: Violation of community corrections
Robert Kidd: Evading arrest
Robyn Painter: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear
Rozell Beasley: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony
Ryan Vann: Worthless checks
Selena Bright: Simple domestic assault
Shenna Lewis: Violation of probation
Susan Jones: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Terrequos Simmons: Reckless endangerment, violation of community corrections, evading arrest
Travis George: Failure to appear
William Crowley: Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest
Willie Brown: Violation of probation
Willie Mae Phillips: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/21/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.