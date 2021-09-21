Rain Chances Continue Tonight, Cooler and Sunny Weather on the Way!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 21st:

Some weak non severe storms and rain showers are still expected to develop this evening and tonight across West Tennessee. Lightning and brief heavy rain will still be the main threats. The showers should move out by sunrise on Wednesday and cooler weather will quickly move in. Morning lows could drop into the 40s for a couple morning in a row this week but sunny skies should return as well. Find out if the sunny and dry weather will continue from the end of the work week and into the weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers and weak storms are still expected to develop tonight across West Tennessee with lightning and heavy rain being the main threat. Some locations could end up with an inch of rainfall. The showers will move out overnight and the clouds will follow after the sun comes up on Wednesday. It will be breezy tonight as well with the winds coming out of the northwest. Chances for rain tonight sit around 70% and overnight lows will drop down to the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

The showers should clear on out in the early morning hours and the skies should be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach far into the 70s and a breezy northwest wind (10-20 MPH) will usher in some cooler air during the day. Shower chances sit around 20% before the sun comes up on Wednesday. Wednesday night should be quite cool with most of the region dropping into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Winds will come out of the north by the evening.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler weather will stick around for the back half of the work week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s and overnight lows will fall down near 50°. Some locations could fall as low as the mid 40s. Rain chances are not in the forecast for Thursday & Friday. Friday night football will be a bit cool, dry and overall, really nice weather for football games. The winds will stay out of the north on Thursday but start to turn back to the southwest by the afternoon on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° this weekend with morning lows starting out in the mid 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for the start of the first full week of fall. Highs will make it into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are not expected and the winds are forecast to come out of the south or west. Morning lows will be pleasant and will fall down to around 60° each morning to start the work week.

