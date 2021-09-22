|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Gail Ann Wright, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|64
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, September 20, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Friday, September 24, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield with burial to follow
|Visitation:
|After 11:30 A.M. Friday at McEvoy until time to leave for the graveside service
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Steve Hale
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 19, 1957 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Both Parents Names:
|Glenn Lamont, preceded and Gail Yeager Debardelaben, Michigan
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Formerly married to, Mark Wright, preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Dallas Roseanne (Mike) Ryan, Paris, Tennessee
Laura (Eric) Carson, Paris, Tennessee
Jennifer Wright (Fiance` Mark Peppers), Paris, Tennessee
Rebecca (Jerome Porter) Wright, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Chaz Thelan Wright, Murray, Kentucky
Dakota (Alicia Reaves) Wright, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Becky (Dan) Henzie, Lori (David) McDaniel
|Brothers: City/State
|Robert Craig, Glenn “Lenny” (Lisa) Lamont
|Grandchildren:
|Callie Hudson, Jackie Crosser, Brandon Crosser, Madison Krupicka, Cheyanna Black, Dane Nanney, Jo Jo Rice, Shamya Rice, Deon Rice, Destiny Wright, Zander Wright
|Great-grandchildren:
|Three
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Wright loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren. She had a variety of pets and loved all animals. Gail lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day.