Name: City & State Wright Gail PhotoGail Ann Wright, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 64
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Monday, September 20, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 24, 2021
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield with burial to follow
Visitation: After 11:30 A.M. Friday at McEvoy until time to leave for the graveside service
Minister/Celebrant: Steve Hale
Date/Place of Birth: August 19, 1957 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan
Pallbearers: Family and friends
Both Parents Names: Glenn Lamont, preceded and Gail Yeager Debardelaben, Michigan
Spouse: Date of Marriage Formerly married to,  Mark Wright, preceded
Daughters: City/State Dallas Roseanne (Mike) Ryan, Paris, Tennessee

Laura (Eric) Carson, Paris, Tennessee

Jennifer Wright (Fiance` Mark Peppers), Paris, Tennessee

Rebecca (Jerome Porter) Wright, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Chaz Thelan Wright, Murray, Kentucky

Dakota (Alicia Reaves) Wright, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Becky (Dan) Henzie, Lori (David) McDaniel
Brothers: City/State Robert Craig, Glenn “Lenny” (Lisa) Lamont
Grandchildren: Callie Hudson, Jackie Crosser, Brandon Crosser, Madison Krupicka, Cheyanna Black, Dane Nanney, Jo Jo Rice, Shamya Rice, Deon Rice, Destiny Wright, Zander Wright
Great-grandchildren: Three
Personal Information: Ms. Wright loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren. She had a variety of pets and loved all animals. Gail lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day.

 

