Fall Has Started! Mid 40s Likely Tonight! Sunny & Mild Weather on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 22nd:

Fall officially started at 2:20 PM CST and the weather will be very fall like for a couple days. Lows tonight will dip all the way down into the mid 40s and highs Thursday will stay in the low 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine as we finish the work week and temperatures will slowly climb up this weekend. There is another weak front that may try to clip us though this weekend. Find out the latest details and if we are expecting it to impact us here in West Tennessee coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

For the first night of fall, it will be quite fall like here in West Tennessee. Lows tonight will fall down into the mid 40s for most of the region. Some areas up north could fall into the low 40s, so hopefully you got that heater fired up and ready to go if you get cold easily. Skies should clear out early tonight and the winds will weaken and come out of the north around 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler weather will stick around for the back half of the work week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s and overnight lows will fall down near 50°. Some locations could fall as low as the mid 40s. Rain chances are not in the forecast for Thursday & Friday. Friday night football will be a bit cool, dry and overall, really nice weather for football games. The winds will stay out of the north on Thursday but start to turn back to the southwest by the afternoon on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° this weekend with morning lows starting out in the mid 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for the start of the first full week of fall. Highs will make it into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are not expected and the winds are forecast to come out of the south or west. Morning lows will be pleasant and will fall down to around 60° each morning to start the work week. The next front that could bring a chance for rain and an increase in clouds, could come by on Wednesday. Confidence in the forecast on the front is overall low as of now, but we will be keeping a close eye on it as the week goes on.

