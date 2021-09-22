Ms. Marian Ruth Johnson was born on August 30, 1932, in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 16, 2021, in White Plains, New York.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 7:00pm-8:00pm.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Denmark C.M.E Church.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

