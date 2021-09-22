Mugshots : Madison County : 09/21/21 – 09/22/21

1/15 Gamba, Deana Gamba, Deana: Violation of probation

2/15 Bond, Brittney Bond, Brittney: Failure to appear

3/15 Douglas, Lee Douglas, Lee: Failure to appear

4/15 Elam, Courtney Elam, Courtney: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation

5/15 Gaskins, Allen Gaskins, Allen: Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/15 Morrow, Hykeem Morrow, Hykeem: Aggravated assault

7/15 Oliver, Pamela Oliver, Pamela: Violation of community corrections

8/15 Perkins, Jamie Perkins, Jamie: Violation of probation

9/15 Peterson, Ka’darius Peterson, Ka'darius: Aggravated assault

10/15 Powell, Timothy Powell, Timothy: Violation of community corrections



11/15 Thweatt, James Thweatt, James: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism

12/15 Voss, Paul Voss, Paul: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/15 Williams, Janisha Williams, Janisha: Shoplifting/theft of property

14/15 Williams, Lemortist Williams, Lemortist: Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Ziegler, Michael Ziegler, Michael: Violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.