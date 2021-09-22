Mugshots : Madison County : 09/21/21 – 09/22/21 September 22, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Gamba, Deana Gamba, Deana: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Bond, Brittney Bond, Brittney: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Douglas, Lee Douglas, Lee: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Elam, Courtney Elam, Courtney: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Gaskins, Allen Gaskins, Allen: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Morrow, Hykeem Morrow, Hykeem: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Oliver, Pamela Oliver, Pamela: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Perkins, Jamie Perkins, Jamie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Peterson, Ka’darius Peterson, Ka'darius: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Powell, Timothy Powell, Timothy: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Thweatt, James Thweatt, James: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Voss, Paul Voss, Paul: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Williams, Janisha Williams, Janisha: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Williams, Lemortist Williams, Lemortist: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Ziegler, Michael Ziegler, Michael: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/22/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter