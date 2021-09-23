Another Cool Night Expected Tonight, Mostly Sunny & Nice Friday

We dipped into the mid 40s this morning across most of West Tennessee and the majority of the region will fall down to the upper 40s again tonight. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather is expected for Friday and temperatures should be in the 60s for Friday Night Lights. The weekend looks like it is going to be quite nice as well, find out just how warm things are going to get this weekend and when the rain showers will be returning coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

For the 2nd night of fall, it will be quite fall like here again in West Tennessee. Lows tonight will fall down into the upper 40s for most of the region. Some areas up north could fall into the mid 40s, but it should be a couple degrees warmer tonight then last night. So if you didn’t fire up the heater Wednesday night, you will probably not need it tonight. Skies will remain clear tonight and expect calm winds.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler weather will stick around for the back half of the work week. Highs will only reach the mid 70s and overnight lows will fall down into the mid 50s°. Some locations could fall as low as the low 50s. Rain chances are not in the forecast for Friday. Friday night football will be a bit cool, dry and overall, really nice weather for football games. The winds will be calm most of the day but could come a few miles an hour out of the southwest.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the first weekend on fall. Winds will come of the west on Saturday and out of the southeast by Sunday afternoon. Highs should peak up near 80° on Saturday and 83° on Sunday. This weekend, morning lows starting out in the mid to upper 50s. The weekend looks really nice with low humidity and mild weather, so make some weekend plans.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and warm weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for the start of the first full week of fall. Highs will make it into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are not expected and the winds are forecast to come out of the south or west. Morning lows will be pleasant and will fall down to around 60° each morning to start the work week. The next front that could bring a chance for rain and an increase in clouds, could come by on Wednesday. Confidence in the forecast on the front is overall low as of now, but we will be keeping a close eye on it as the week goes on.

