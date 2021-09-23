Collierville police chief gives update on Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal mass shooting in Collierville has left the community shaken.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says he’s been on the force for 34 years, and says he has never seen anything like this.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Collierville police received a call that there was an active shooter at the Kroger supermarket near Poplar Avenue.

“The first car that the dispatch has on the scene is four minutes later. I have since found out that as that call was going out, Collierville PD did have a car that was on the scene. So our response was almost immediate,” Lane said.

Police say when they arrived, they found some employees hiding inside freezers and locked up in offices to stay away from the shooter.

“We had 44 employees inside at the time this started, and we’ve accounted for everyone,” Lane said.

They say there have been around 12 injured from gunshot wounds. Two people died, including the suspect from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say they were looking into what they believe was the suspect’s car in the parking lot with equipment from the bomb squad.

“It’s pretty standard in these types of situations. We want to check and make sure. We know from our past knowledge of these incidents across the country, there have been times where there have been booby traps and things like that that have been associated with these, so it’s out of an abundance of caution,” Lane said.

Lane says they were able to save many other people thanks to an active shooter training the police department hosted less than three months ago.

“Today, what the result was victims were able to get treatment much faster because of the integration between police and fire,” Lane said.

Police did not release the identity of the shooter nor the victims.

They are not sure what the motive of the shooting was since it’s an ongoing investigation.

